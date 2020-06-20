Irene Gladys Skorieko Moncrief
1925 - 2020
Irene Gladys Skorieko Moncrief, 95, passed away on June 8th, 2020, at her home with family in Lodi, California. She was born in Whitford, Alberta, Canada, March 10th, 1925. The daughter of Gladys and Harry Skorieko, she was raised on her parents wheat farm with her 2 sisters and brother. After attending Alberta Business College, she moved to San Jose, California. Irene worked for the San Jose Unified School District. She also became a U.S. citizen around that time. She then worked for the Santa Clara County Assessors Office. While living in San Jose she met Robert Niel Moncrief on a blind date, and they later married. She enjoyed camping, fishing, clamming at Dillion Beach, family reunions, road trips to Canada, and spending time at the family cabin in So. Lake Tahoe. She also enjoyed teaching family and friends how to decorate Pysanky Ukranian eggs, cook Ukranian food and make homemade raviolis. During the last ten years, she enjoyed going to the Lodi Cycle bowl to watch her great-grandson Hunter Brooks race his motorcycles on the flat track. She would always yell "let 'er rip!" as he took off from the starting line. Irene belonged to 2 sororities, the first one in San Jose, and later in Stockton. She volunteered at Kaiser for a number of years, and also volunteered at the Stockton and Lodi Blood Banks and the Red Cross. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert. She is survived by her 3 daughters, Wendy Taylor (Steve), Debra Moncrief, and Gayla Watson (Arlin); grandchildren, Corene Brooks, Jenna Miller, Robert Blank, and Roy Blank; great-grandchildren, Ayanna Stoeckl, Octavius Miller, Hunter Brooks, Adam Miller and Antoinette (Netti) Blank. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews throughout California, Oregon, Nevada, Washington and Canada. No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of San Joaquin County.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Jun. 20 to Jun. 26, 2020.
