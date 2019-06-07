Irene Keszler passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019, at the age of 99.

Born September 4, 1919, in Streeter, North Dakota to parents Jacob and Louisa Horst, Irene spent the early part of her life on her family's farm. She was an excellent student, played on her high school's women's basketball team, and was skilled at using a two-horse plow. In 1940, when presented with the opportunity to follow her dream to California, she hitched a ride with family friends and settled in Lodi, where she later met John Keszler, Jr.

The two were married on June 18, 1941, and had three children - Sharon, Greg, and Bruce. In their 75 years together, John and Irene farmed their vineyards and cherry orchards, traveled the world, and were true pillars of the Lodi community. They attended the Fairmont Adventist Church where Irene served as Head Deaconess. Irene was also a member of the Lodi Garden Club since 1957, a member of the Fairmont Dorcas Society, and a volunteer for numerous organizations. Among her many passions was her work at Loel Senior Center where she volunteered well into her 80's.

Irene is survived by her daughter Sharon Blaufus, her son Bruce Keszler (Sally), her daughter-in-law Joan Keszler, four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; her brothers Percy and Lloyd Horst, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband John, her son Greg Keszler, and her grandson Michael Blaufus, as well as her siblings Clarence Horst, Viola Kiaser and Marcella Stolz.

Irene leaves behind an incredible legacy of family, love, faith, and service. She will be truly missed and forever cherished.

A family graveside service will be held at Cherokee Memorial Wednesday, June 12th at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her honor at Hospice of San Joaquin, Loel Center of Lodi, or a charity of your choice.