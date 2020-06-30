Irene (Lucy) P. Medrano, 78, passed away June 23, 2020, peacefully surrounded by family. She was born November 2, 1941 in Oakland, CA. She was married to Alfonso Medrano for 36 years. She worked for Lodi Unified School District as a custodian for 25 years until her retirement. She enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a feisty person and was lovely called Weeta by her grandchildren. She will forever be missed.

Irene is survived by her son, Julio Camberos; daughter, Blanca Camberos (Richard Lopez); daughter, Lydia Rudd (Gary Rudd); daughter, Elizabeth Hausauer; seventeen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren; and sisters, Gloria Tovar (Ernest Tovar), Ramona Castillo, Bonnie Valenzuela (Joe Valenzuela). She was preceded in death by her daughter, Christina Garcia; sons, Noel Quezada, David Arellano; mother, Stella Dominquez; and sister, Rose Tovar.

There will be a viewing on June 30, 2020, 1:00-4:00 pm. at Vineyard Chapel and a graveside service on July 1, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Cherokee Memorial.

