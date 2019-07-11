Our beloved mother, sister and aunt, Irene (Graf) Melcher, passed into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday June 26, 2019 at the age of 94 in Lodi. Born on June 12 on a farm in Herried, South Dakota, Irene was one of 15 children, descendants of the Germans-from-Russia. After following family to Lodi as a teen, Irene graduated from Lodi High School. She married Albert Melcher, Jr and had three children: Dwight, Sheila and Melisa. The family moved to the Bay Area in the sixties, where Irene was employed at Bullocks and then Hewlett Packard for 13 enjoyable years. Irene is survived by her two daughters, Sheila and Melisa, her sister Mabel Beyerle of Concord, brother Duane Graf of Novato, and many nieces and nephews. Per her wishes, there will be no memorial service - but she will live in our hearts forever. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from July 11 to July 18, 2019