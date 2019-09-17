|
Ita Haynes "75", a wonderful soul, found peace and entered into rest August 22, 2019 in Lodi California. As all of her friends know, Ita was Irish; born in Ireland on October 20, 1943 to Patrick and Nan Higgins. Her first home was the Island, Ballycumber, County Offaly. She returned there as often as she could bringing great joy and stories to her family and friends. They say a part of her never left the Island and she will be sadly missed by all. Ita met her husband Ron while attending Nursing School in England. They were married in Ireland in 1966 and along came Cheryl in 1967. Shortly after they made their first big move to the USA where they added one more member to the family in 1971; Sandra who was born in Hayward California. In 1980 they made a life changing decision to move to Lodi, California where, with the help of friends, they purchased a care home for adults with developmental disabilities. This was Ita's BABY. She loved the residents as if they were her own precious gifts from GOD. She gave them everything she had, and with her huge heart she always made sure everyone felt Loved, Happy, Appreciated, Acknowledged and Fed. Ita was an incredible friend to many and always the life of the party, she never met a stranger and made everyone feel at home. In the later years of her life she paid the physical price for putting everyone ahead of herself, but she would not have had it any other way! Until the very end she never gave up and never missed a day at the care home with all of her "Chosen Children".
Ita is survived by her daughters Cheryl Parker and Sandra Haynes Andrews (Dave) 6 Grand Children: Jamie McCulley (Rich), Tyler Parker (Kayla), Ashley Parker, Catelyn Parker, Logan Andrews, and Liam Andrews and 4 Great Grandchildren: Lexi Parker, Savannah Parker, Richard McCulley, and Taryn Parker.
Ita is proceeded in death and happily reunited with her beloved husband Ron and his parents Bill and Betty Haynes, Parents Patrick and Nan Higgins, Brother Patrick Higgins and Grandson Ethan William Andrews
Funeral service will be held September 20, 2019 at Saint Joachim Catholic Church at 11:00am located at 13392 E. Lockeford Ranch Road, Lockeford California.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Sept. 17 to Sept. 23, 2019