Services Memorial service 4:30 PM Fairmont SDA Church Fellowship Hall

1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Iva Nette Ruf Knoefler, age 93 of Lodi, CA, passed away peacefully on May 23 , 2019 with family by her side.

Iva Nette Knoefler was born April 7, 1926 in Shattuck, Oklahoma to parents Karl Fred Ruf and Laura (Bender) Ruf. She and her family survived the Great Depression. Oklahoma Dust Bowl days and Diphtheria.

By age 17 she moved to Riverside, CA. She attended La Sierra SDA Academy and worked at the Loma Linda Food Factory. In 1948 she married Albert George Knoefler, in La Sierra CA. For over fifty years they were a migratory Beekeeping family working and residing in over 4 states including CA, NE, MS, and ND.

Iva Nette retired at age 74, and moved to Lodi, CA to be near her daughters.

Iva Nette was a lifelong member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, in her later years she attended the Fairmont SDA Church in Lodi for over 18 years. She was very active in church services; creating many children's bible and nature programs.

While living in Lodi she enjoyed the Hutchins Street Square Pool and Bingo. She was a member of the Lodi Germans From Russia. She enjoyed travel, gardening, roses, music programs, reading, sewing and crocheting. She made many friends and was well known for her cute dimples, cheerful smile, twinkling blue eyes, gregarious nature and caring spirit.

Iva Nette is survived by her son, Lloyd C. Knoefler of Riverside CA, Evelyn M. Adams of Lodi CA (Orlando FL) , Lucy C. Knoefler of Lodi CA, Lynette C. Adams (Horace) of Placerville, CA. Her sisters Lu Etta Sherman, of Fargo, OK, Laura Lea Ruf of Mustang, OK, and Bonita Jean Ruf Petree of Shattuck Ok. Her grandchildren Randee Lynn Knoefler Swartz of Moreno Valley and Brian A. Knoefler of Grand Forks ND whom she helped raise. She was a loving grandmother to 10 grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren.

Iva Nette is preceded in death by her husband Albert George Knoefler, daughter, Lois Laura Knoefler, and infant son Leonard Carlisle Knoefler; sisters Caroline Ruf, Elsie Bernice Ruf Koch, and Anna Marie Ruf Schwinn, baby brother, Donald Gilbert Ruf, brothers Frederich Ruf and Karl F. Ruf Jr.

Iva Nette was kind and caring to all she met, and lived a full life enjoying her family, faith, and friends. She will be deeply missed and we will forever cherish our memories.

The Family wishes to thank the Blossom Ridge Hospice Team for their dedicated care, as well as all of her many loving friends who enriched her life and gave her happiness.

Memorial Services with reception following will be at the Fairmont SDA Church Fellowship Hall, June 12, 2019 at 4:30 pm. Please join us to celebrate Iva Nettes' life and share memories. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from June 8 to June 15, 2019