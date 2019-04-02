Jack Leroy Morgan, born Dec. 13, 1939, in Tulare, California, started his journey peacefully into the arms of his Lord, Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

Jack is survived by his wife and best friend of 40 years, Sally Ann Morgan, his daughter, Jennifer Morgan, grandchildren Jackie and Sean McNamara of Utah, and cousin David Jones of Ceres, CA.

He is preceded in death by his father, John Wesley Morgan, mother Mabel Stewart, and brother Gene Brown of Sacramento, CA.

Jack attended Tokay Lodi High School, and joined the Army, serving his country in Germany. After returning from the military to Lodi, he taught Arthur Murray Dancing Instruction and managed and owned bars and restaurants until the 80's when he moved to Palm Springs, CA. In 2000 Jack returned to Lodi where he purchased Roy's Club, aka Jack's Back on Sacramento Street. In 2005, he transferred his Gaming License from Jack's Back on Sacramento St. to 1800 So. Cherokee Lane, WIne Country Cardroom aka Lodi Casino.

"Action Jackson" was an avid card player, loved boxing, classic cars, music, dance, as well as played and loved all sports. Jack had a zest for life, a passion for family and friends, and never had a single enemy.

Jackson was active in his Community Service and was well respected by all who had the pleasure and joy to have known him.

We love and miss you Jack. You will ALWAYS be loved, and We will never forget You.

Funeral arrangements by Lodi Funeral home, 725 S. Fairmonth Ave, Lodi, CA 95240, 209-369-3564, where visitation and viewing will be held on April 9, 2019 from 8a.m. - 8p.m. Burial services will be held at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery, Hwy 99 &, E Harney Ln, Lodi, CA 95240, on April 10, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2019