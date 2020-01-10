|
|
Jack Richardson, 91, passed away January 2, 2020, grew up and was educated in Wenatchee, Wash. He lived in Lodi for 32 years before moving to northwest Stockton in 1991 & back to Lodi in 2012.
He was a Veteran of the Air Force Strategic Air Command (SAC), serving during the Korean Conflict. He worked for a time at the Nevada Test Site and witnessed many Atomic Detonations before becoming a Master Salesman Representing the Independent Order of Foresters (IOF) for 32 years before retirement in 1987 and part time for an additional 10 years. Jack was awarded enumerable Plaques, Certificates, Trips and accolades for his outstanding sales and conservation achievements which included the Star Deputy Jewel, Deputy of the Year, and Conservation Merit Awards of Excellence for quality business. He was very active in the Fraternal aspects of the IOF and was a Past Chief Ranger of the Stockton Chapter which he reactivated and held office for 22 years & was awarded the IOF Veteran Jewel. He was a 64 year member of the IOF and a Charter Member of the Valley IOF Past Chief Ranger Club.
His great love was his family, working with others, enjoying music, Golf, and working with his hands. He had a 'good ear' and a talent for designing, building and testing very High Quality Audio Systems.
Jack was preceded in death, on October 12, 2004, by his loving wife of 51 years, June (Swanzy) Richardson, whom he met & married while in the Air Force. He is survived by his son, Forrest Richardson & wife Janis; his daughter, Thea George & husband Scott, all of Lodi; 5 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren.
Jack requested no funeral services or flowers. Cremation will be by Neptune Society.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 10 to Jan. 15, 2020