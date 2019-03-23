Jacqueline (Jackie) Elaine Cromwell passed away after a lengthy illness with Alzheimer's disease. Jackie was born in Woodbridge, CA on April 12th, 1934 to Clarence & Esther Wallace at their home in Woodbridge. She was the second oldest of four sisters. Jackie graduated from Lodi High School in 1952. Soon after she married Lyle Cromwell of Lodi, CA on July 3rd, 1952. Jackie was a bookkeeper in her husband's accounting practice for 27 years. She was the mother of three sons, Michael, Steven & Bradley.

Jackie enjoyed gardening, sewing and traveling with her husband and their friends. Jackie & Lyle spent 15 years in the Eureka area, before returning to Turlock, CA in 2009.

Jackie is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Lyle Cromwell and her children Michael Cromwell, Steven Cromwell and Bradley & Cindy Cromwell. She also leaves her grandchildren Cameron (Amber) Cromwell, Thomas Cromwell, Clarissa Cromwell and Jayleen Cromwell and great-granddaughters Graysen and Anisten Cromwell. As well as many nieces.

Jackie is preceded in death by her parents Clarence & Esther Wallace, her sisters Betty Kuhlmann, Jolene Olson and Donna Motz.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 26th, 2019 at 10:00am at the Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park, 14165 N. Beckman Rd, in Lodi, CA. A reception will immediately follow at the Merlot Reception Hall – 23 W. Elm Street, Lodi. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 23 to Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary