Jacquelyn Pozsonyi, age 74, of Bluffton, SC and formerly of Lodi, CA passed away on January 8, 2020 at Coastal Carolina Hospital with her beloved husband, Ronald J. Pozsonyi, of 20 years by her side.
Jacquelyn (Jackie) was born in Stockton, CA on February 17, 1945 to the late Dr. Byron C. Thomas and Bernice Perleywits Thomas. She graduated from Lodi Union High School and attended the University of California Davis in 1963 and 1964.
Jacquelyn was an Assistant Vice President with Wells Fargo Bank during her working years before retiring and moving to Bluffton in 2004 with her husband. She was a devout woman of faith and a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church where she enjoyed the sermons delivered by Rev. Brian Preveaux and the fellowship of the church. She and Ronald loved their annual Caribbean cruises, their many "date nights," and treasured spending time with family and close friends. In her spare time, she could be found in card making class or on the pickle ball court in her community.
In addition to her husband, Jacquelyn is survived by her sons, Michael Belforte (Cynthia) of Atlanta, GA and Brian Belforte (Sandra) of Leesburg, VA; her brother, Ron Thomas (Charle) of Lodi, CA; and her sister, Julie Reedy of Bakersfield, CA. She is also survived by her precious grandchildren, Brooke, Ian, Ethan, Mia, and Caleb Belforte, whom she loved dearly and enjoyed watching grow up.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Luke's United Methodist Church with internment to follow in St. Luke's Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the in memory of Jacquelyn Pozsonyi.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 16 to Jan. 22, 2020