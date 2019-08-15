|
|
James Aubrey Redding II, 85, passed away of a brief illness in Lodi, CA on August 2, 2019. He was born in Stockton, CA to James and Hazel Redding. After his birth, the family moved to San Francisco. As a very energetic boy, he would ride his bicycle up and down the hills of San Francisco. He would venture out and visit Fleishhacker Zoo, Sutra Baths, and Play Land. His adventures continued with his Father having a paper route. He rode on the back of his fathers motorcycle and grabbed the papers from the side car and threw them to the door steps. This began a life long love for motorcycles. The family once again moved to be closer with other family members in Vallecito, CA. He was inducted in 1954 in the Korean war and was honorably discharged in 1956. He came back to Vallecito and met and married the love of his life, Patricia Stanley. They were married and had four children, Robert, James III, Craig, and Michelle, and resided in Angel's Camp. Jim worked for various construction companies as a backhoe operator and then became a member of Operating Engineers Local Union 3. After his family was raised, Jim and Patricia ventured out to Lodi where they lived the rest of their lives. In their retirement years, they traveled with their dog GiGi to many National Parks and they loved the ocean. His favorite hobbies were his motorcycles, an Indian and a fully dressed Harley Davidson, and a 1933 Plymouth with a rumble seat. He was a driven, hardworking, full of life, fun loving man, who loved adventures, such as, taking his kids for wild rides up the Chicken Ladder (you would have to be there). When he was not able to drive any longer he had a scooter which got him around town to all of his favorite Cantina's, and the one thing that he said would make his day was a simple wave or hello. He was loved greatly and will be dearly missed.
Preceding him in death are his father, James Aubrey Redding; sweet mother, Hazel Brantner Redding; and his dear wife, Patsie Dianne Redding. He is survived by his children, Robert (Tami) Redding, James Redding III, Craig (Nancy) Redding, Michelle (Tony) Ceccarini; grandchildren, Joshua, Matthew, Shannon, Lauran, Jeffrey Redding, and Sasha Hamm; and several great grandchildren.
The service will be held on August 24, 2019, at Hicksville Cemetery, 9963-10101 Arno Rd, Galt CA 95632, at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22, 2019