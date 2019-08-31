|
James Duke Fugate, 89, went to be with the Lord peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Lodi, CA.
Jim was a much beloved husband, father and grandfather. He was born April 24, 1930 in Tundra, Texas to Ruth Duke and Calvin Fugate. ?? Jim graduated from Castlemont High School and received his Bachelor of Arts in Administration of Justice from Golden Gate University. He served in the United States Navy. While serving 30 years as a police officer in a variety of roles, Jim was selected to attend the FBI National Academy in Quantico, VA. He retired in 1986 from the San Leandro Police Department at the rank of Captain. ?? As a police officer and in church service, Jim's warm smile and enduring faith, coupled with his strong work ethic, made his life a blessing to others. Out of his deep love and commitment to the Lord Jesus, he served in many areas of church leadership at Calvary Baptist Church and Mission Boulevard Baptist Church, both in Hayward, Ca and at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Mount Vernon, WA. During the last 25 years of his life Jim served as deacon, trustee, Sunday School teacher, and in a variety of other roles at First Baptist Church, Galt, CA. ??
Jim was preceded in death by Doris, his loving wife of 57 years. His second wife of 4 years, Charlotte Giddens, passed away in 2014. He is survived by daughters Doris Music (David) of Waco, TX, Ruthanne Kay (Marty) of Galt, CA, and son, Don Fugate (Diann) of San Jose CA. Seven grandchildren: John Music, Caroline Pollard and Colleen Petty (TX); Jeremy Kay (WA) and Aaron Kay (CA) Donny and David Fugate (CA); and 16 great-grandchildren; sister Patricia Brasiel (NM) and many precious nieces, nephews and extended friends and family members. ???
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, September 7th at First Baptist Church, 563 A Street, Galt, CA. A potluck luncheon will follow the service. His son, Dr. Don Fugate, will officiate. ?? In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of San Joaquin.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6, 2019