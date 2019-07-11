James Harold Camping, 74, passed away suddenly on July 6th, 2019 with his wife at his side. Jim was born on April 28th, 1945 in Alameda, CA to Harold A. and Shirley Camping. He attended school in Alameda, graduating from Alameda High in 1963.

Mr. Camping worked in the construction industry from apprentice to foreman, for 30 years. Jim was a dedicated outdoorsman who loved camping (of course), motorcycling, boating, fishing, and hunting. He was also a generous, loving and devoted husband to his wife of 27 years, Michele. After a whirlwind courtship, they married in Las Vegas NV, on January 24th, 1992. Jim retired early and took great pride in completely remodeling their Mills Avenue home. A talented man with a gifted eye for design, he created a beautifully landscaped yard, in addition to keeping a bountiful fruit and vegetable garden. Home was his haven.

Jim and Michele enjoyed frequent and countless road trips together and traveled extensively throughout California and the western and southern U.S., Alaska, Canada, and Hawaii. Over the years, Jim has enjoyed remodeling and upgrading his travel trailer to include all the comforts of home. At the time of his passing, Jim was anticipating a visit with his son and good buddy Steve and family from Battleground, WA.

Jim was preceded in death by his father Harold, beloved sister and best friend Carol Schaff, and mother-in-law Emily Rishwain. Jim is survived by his wife Michele; mother Shirley, 96, sister Patricia (John) Bakker, and Sue (Jaime) Espinoza of Alameda, Donna (Jeff) Landis of San Jose, Jeri (Rick) McGriff of Jacksonville, FL, and Marie Camping of Rapid City, SD; 4 children, 16 grandchildren 27 loving nieces and nephews and a fast- growing generation of great- nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and burial will take place at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery, located at 14165 N. Beckman Rd in Lodi, Ca in the Evergreen Chapel on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 1pm. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from July 11 to July 18, 2019