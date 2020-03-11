|
James (Jim) Lauchland passed away the morning of March 2, 2020, at his vineyard home in Lodi, California. He was 85 years old, born September 17, 1934, in Napa California to parents James A and Alice (Keig) Lauchland.
The family came to Lodi when Jim was 7 and he attended Henderson Elementary, and Lodi High School where he was a member of the FFA Livestock Judging Team. Jim also attended UC Davis and was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity.
While at UC Davis Jim met Carol Edwards and they announced their engagement while attending the 1960 Squaw Valley Winter Olympics leading to a 59 year marriage.
Jim worked for the Division of Highways, (CAL TRANS), before fulfilling his dream to become a third generation, table and wine grape grower. He participated in the Tokay Marketing Agreement, the Lodi District Grape Growers Association and the California Association of Winegrape Growers. He also enjoyed his membership in the Stockton Snow Ski Club and the Lodi Boat and Ski Club.
One of Jim's hobbies was gold panning and he would often bring buckets of dirt home from a skiing or fishing trip. This would later lead to a local "gold rush" as Jim taught neighborhood kids to pan for gold at their home on Mills Avenue using pie pans and a garden hose on his driveway.
Some of Jim's favorite things included gatherings of family and friends, especially at their cabin on Donner Lake, powder days on Mt. Rose, fly fishing a beautiful stream, and tropical vacations to Hawaii and Bora Bora. Jim also enjoyed teaching new water-skiers from the Captain's Chair of his ski boat. His true "nirvana" however, was out tending to his vineyards.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Alice and James A Lauchland; and sister, Roberta DeVincenzo. Jim leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Carol; children, Robert (Sandy) Lauchland, Richard (Wendy) Lauchland, and Kathy Lauchland Ervin; as well as grandchildren, Greg Lauchland, Tori Lauchland, Etta Lauchland, Natalie Ervin, and Lauren Ervin.
The family is grateful for the caring, professional, and comforting care provided by Tami, Ashley, and John of Hospice of San Joaquin. Donations in Jim's memory can be made to St. Joachim's Catholic Church in Lockeford, and to Hospice of San Joaquin at 3888 Pacific Avenue, Stockton, California 95204
A memorial Mass will be held on Friday, March 20, at 11 a.m. at St. Joaquim Catholic Church, 13392 E. Lockeford Ranch Rd., Lockeford.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 11 to Mar. 18, 2020