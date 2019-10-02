|
James L Schweickardt passed away September 25, 2019 at the age of 84. He was a resident of Lodi for over 39 years.
Jim was born in St. Louis, Mo. on October 5, 1934 to Sarah and Leonard Schweickardt. Jim earned his teachers credentials and his Master's degree from the University of St. Louis where he eventually taught US History.
He married the love of his life, Joan Welch, on June 11, 1960 and started a family raising 4 daughters. They eventually moved to San Jose, CA, where he accepted the position of Dean of Admissions at the University of Santa Clara. In 1980, Jim took a position with Pacific Coast Producers as Director of Human Resources which he continued to work at until his retirement.
Jim was very involved with the community. In 1995, he served as President of the Chamber of Commerce of Lodi. Jim was a Navy Veteran, member of LAVA, Italian Club, Elk Horn Country Club and Woodbridge Country Club. He loved the game of golf and played 2 to 3 times a week, where on April 2, 1995 he finally made a hole in one at Elk Horn Country Club. Jim made lots of friends over the years in the Lodi wine community, where he would attend and assist in local wine events. Jim eventually started making wine with his friends and family and was known as the Mad Scientist for being so meticulous with his wine.
Jim was an understanding, patient and a loving husband for almost 60 years. He was a terrific father to his 4 daughters and was very involved with their lives. He was known as Boompa to his 14 grandkids and numerous kids that where fortunate to be a part of his life.
Jim is survived by his wife, Joan; daughters, Suzanne (Rob, deceased) Huff, Karen (Dan) Holloway, Karla (Dave) Monarrez and Nancy (Vernon) Silva; 14 grandkids; and 14 great-grandkids.
He will truly be missed by family and friends. We love you with all our hearts. Cheers.
At Jim's request no services will be held, instead if you would like to in lieu of flowers send donations in his name to: St. Anne's Catholic Church, 215 W. Walnut St., Lodi, CA 95240.
