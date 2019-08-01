|
James Paige, 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Lodi, CA. James was born September 1, 1924 in Meigs, Georgia to the late James Bryant Paige and Annie Foe Alligood. James graduated from Moultrie High school in Georgia. James enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1941 and served during World War II. After being discharged, he settled in Tracy, CA and then Stockton and Lodi where he had several businesses. James was very active in all three communities. He was active in the Masonic Organization, DeMolay and Jobs Daughters. He also served on the Stockton City Council and was on the San Joaquin County Grand Jury twice. James also served as a volunteer for the Lodi Police Partners for several years. James was very active with the . He was inducted into the Stockton Athletic Hall of Fame in 1981 for his playing years and sponsorship of Fast Pitch Softball Teams for many years.
James is survived by his two sons, Mike (Emily) and Ken; son-in-law, Mike Felton; 12 grandchildren, Matt (Mikayla) Paige, Tom Paige, Rob (Michelle) Paige, Brian Paige, Ken Paige Jr., Jacquie Paige, Preston, Nicolas, Callie, Julia Paige, Chris (Erin) Felton, and Greg (Justine) Felton; 13 great grandchildren, Ashley (Lucas) LaFontaine, Alexis, Kaden, Makenzie, Madison Paige, Katie and Madison Felton, Carter and Ryley Felton, Brandon and Brooke Paige, Thomas and Lauren Paige; and 2 great-great grandchildren, Chase and Bailey LaFontaine.
James is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Majorie Paige; daughter, Sharon Felton; his parents; brother, Milton; and sister, Mildred.
A special thank you to the employees and management at Vienna Nursing Center for the excellent and loving care they provided our father /grandfather.
Funeral services will be held in the Evergreen Chapel at Cherokee Park Cemetery on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. Address: 2424 S. Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95817, attn: Development.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Aug. 1 to Aug. 8, 2019