|
|
James Wood, age 58, of Woodbridge, passed away peacefully at UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center on Friday morning, January 24, 2020 surrounded by family after a 9-month fight with leukemia. He is now at home in heaven with Jesus.
Born March 6, 1961 at Lodi Memorial Hospital to James and Adeline (Heinrich) Wood. He grew up in Acampo with his sister Annette and many cousins. He went to Galt High School where "Big Jim" broke every major record as a standout basketball star for the Warriors. He went on to set more records at Delta College in Stockton and was recruited and played for the Seton Hall Pirates in the Big East.
Jim came back to Galt where he got married and had two children. He began his career and quickly achieved a reputation as a passionate and hard worker who earned everything he gained. He often attributed his hard work and dedication to his years playing basketball, but it was evident that he had a fire inside of him that burned strong for whatever he did. Soon he became co-owner of Rolling Stages, Inc., where he spent the remainder of his career building a successful business.
Some of his passions in life included waterskiing, barefoot skiing (in his size 15's), basketball, baseball, golf, riding dirt bikes, playing with his kids, and a love for Lake Shasta. He spent as much time as possible with those that he loved. He especially enjoyed eating good food and watching sports with family and taking care of those around him. He had the ability to relate to others and make them feel special. Among many other passions none surpassed his love and dedication to his family. If he could choose one thing, he would want to be remembered as a great father. Without a doubt, he was beyond a great father.
Jim is survived by his children, Paul Wood (Ashley) and Holli Wood; his sister, Annette Warmerdam (Pete); and numerous loving cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be celebrated on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 2pm in the Vineyard Chapel at the Cherokee Memorial Park, 14165 N Beckman Road, Lodi, CA 95240. There will be visitation at the chapel before the service from 12pm to 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made online to the at or by helping someone around you in need, because that is what Jim did.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 29 to Feb. 5, 2020