Janet passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019 at the age of 93. She was preceded in death by her husband Tom, her son, Thomas A. Farrell III and her sister, Lois Dawson. She is survived by her daughter Toni J. Farrell of Elk Grove, Petra Farrell (wife of Thomas-deceased) son, Shaun L. Farrell (Michelyn), of Galt, four grandsons, Grant, Matthew, Andrew, and Tommy and four great-grandchildren.

Janet was born in Sutter Creek to Sidney and Lillie Bennetts on September 3, 1925. After graduating from Sutter Creek High School, she pursued a career in nursing. She became a member of the United States Cadet Nurse Corp and graduated from Sacramento Jr. College and Sacramento College of Nursing. In the late 40's, Janet worked at the Sacramento County Hospital where she met her future husband, Tom, and was married in 1949. They purchased a dairy farm in Galt in 1954. After raising her family and caring for her parents, Janet worked at the Royal Oaks Convalescent Hospital as a Registered Nurse for 23 years. Janet spent the last 8 of those years as the Director of Nurses.

Janet was a member of St Christopher's Church in Galt, Friends of Galt Library and the Galt Area Historical Society. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Friends of the Library at 1000 Caroline Avenue, Galt 95632 or the Galt Area Historical Society at P.O. Box 782, Galt 95632.

There will be a viewing of Janet at the Ben Salas Funeral Home on Thursday, June 27th from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with a rosary beginning at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 28th at 10 a.m. at St Christopher's Church at 950 S. Lincoln Way in Galt, burial at the Galt Cemetery immediately thereafter and reception to follow. Ben Sales Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from June 26 to July 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary