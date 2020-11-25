Janet Frances Pickett, 77, passed away peacefully in her home on November 23, 2020, surrounded by family. Janet lived a fulfilling life beyond her diagnosis of Alzheimer's in 2015.

Preceded by her parents, Ola Herb and WWII Navy fighter pilot John Herb, Janet spent her formative years as a Navy brat, living in multiple locals around the world, landing in Fallon NV where she met her life mate and husband Michael Pickett.

The couple then graduated from the University of Nevada Reno and eventually settled in Lodi CA to raise their sons Tim, Todd and Mike.

In Lodi, Janet was one of the original members of the Sun West/ Twin Arbors Racquet Club and played tennis until late in life. As an avid cook and impeccable host, Janet will be missed by the many lives enriched by her presence.

Janet is survived by her husband Mike, and her 5 younger siblings John, Jim, Cindy, Jake, and Kathy.

In lieu of gifts or flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation.

