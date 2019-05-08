Services Memorial service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church 267 N. Mills Avenue Lodi , CA View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for Janette Griffith Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Janette Griffith

1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers The God of this universe creates all of us in HIS own image to have an abundant life; a life where we all have the freedom to choose or reject HIM. (Steps to peace with GOD)

During Janette's high school years she chose to love and obey GOD through a personal relationship with GOD's Son – the Lord Jesus Christ. As a result of this decision, Janette's suffering ended and her eternal life with her Lord and Savior began at 8:33 am, Friday, May 3rd.

Born to Vergil & Marie Helwig January 5, 1961 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Janette spent her early years in Carstairs, Alberta, Canada until 1973 when the family moved to Lodi, CA. Janette attended Senior Elementary & Lodi High (class of 1979) then college where she earned a B.S. in Nursing at Sacramento State University. Janette choose a career in nursing because she had a strong desire to care for others, particularly children.

Janette met the love of her life, Bob, in January 1985, in Fresno, CA. And they were married there on April 5, 1986. Janette's professional career as a registered nurse was well underway as a pediatric nurse at Fresno Childrens Hospital. Then Bob's career with General Motors moved the newlyweds to Pittsburg, PA where Janette worked as a pediatric ICU nurse at the University of Pittsburg Childrens Hospital. Then another move, this time to Detroit, MI where she worked at Detroit Childrens Hospital. And still another move brought them to Lodi, CA, now with two young children and another on the way. Janette now considered retiring from nursing, a decision that weighed heavy on her heart. Here is an excerpt from one of Janette's journal entries that captures her thoughts, "…as far as making the choice to stay home, it all has it's advantages & disadvantages. One of the most important things is to be with the kids and instill values…" All who knew Janette admired her passion for others and especially motherhood.

Janette's untimely and unexpected death came as a result of complications associated with myalgic encephalomyelitis, a progressive disease she had been fighting for many years. This disease, abbreviated ME and sometimes called systemic exertional intolerance disorder (SEID) and chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), is a poorly understood, multi symptom disorder with very few effective treatments. It is most common in type A, Caucasian women, and is characterized by profound, unrelenting fatigue and tiredness that doesn't improve with rest. Because the disease lacks specific biomarkers, those stricken with the illness suffer from stigmatization as well as the physical and mental manifestations of the illness.

For a real-life glimpse of this disease, watch "Unrest" a documentary film produced by Jennifer Brea.

Janette is survived by her husband of 33 years, Bob; her children, Scott (Lauren), Kelly Wichman (Matt), Ross, Mary, Robert and Sam; as well as her father, Vergil Helwig; her sisters, Karen Etter and Donna Ritter, and grandchildren Elijah & Kyrie Wichman.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Marie Newlan and her identical twin daughters, Sarah & Samantha.

The family is forever grateful to the body of Christ at First Baptist Church, Lodi, for their unrelenting support. Also a special thank you to the care team at Vitas Healthcare (hospice).

A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church, 267 N. Mills Avenue, Lodi, CA 95242 on Monday, May 13th at 2:00 pm. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from May 8 to May 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries