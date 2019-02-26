Janis Eva (Rieth) Hurych, was born in Mott ND, in 2-13-37 and died peacefully on 2-20-19 after a 3 year struggle with cancer.

Jan moved to Lodi from Mott ND in 1944 with her parents, brothers, and sisters. She was the youngest of 9 children.

Jan and Dick met and began dating in late 1954, they continued off and on while he went in the Navy and than to Oregon State Pharmacy School. After graduation they decided they were meant for each other and married in 1960, Jan then retired to housewife and mother in 1964. They had a great loving relationship throughout their marriage.

They lived in Redwood City for 10 years until 1970 and then moved back to Lodi to raise their family with 2 children Dana and Brad. In the mid 70's she and Dick joined the Woodbridge CC and began their long golfing experience. For years she would golf 3 times a week, 2 with the Women's Groups and once with her husband. She also belonged to the local Ladies Bridge Groups.

The family took many trips and vacations at Lake Tahoe and to places like Yellow Stone, Grand Canyon, Glacier National Park.

Jan and Dick with friends often took golf trips, including tournaments to the Monterey area. Also many in the state of Oregon, Washington, Arizona and even Victoria.

Jan was a dedicated SF Giants fan, never missing a game on TV and sometimes accompanying Dick on his many trips to Candlestick or AT&T Parks.

She had a way of relaxing and would read 4-6 books a month while also enjoying all the crossword puzzles available, until the her cancer developed 3 years ago.

She is preceded in death by parents; Frank and Anna Rieth, son Bradley, brothers; Carl, John, Frank Jr., sisters; Cathrine, Francis, Rosie, Lena.

Jan is survived by her loving husband Richard Hurych, daughter Dana Kramer, and sister Betty.

Celebration of life will take place on Friday, March 8th at 1p.m. at Woodbridge Golf and County Club.

Donations may be made to Lodi Adult Day Care Center, 125 S. Hutchins St. Lodi, CA 95240. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary