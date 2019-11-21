|
|
Jason A. Livengood was tragically taken from us too soon at the age of 39 on Oct. 21, 2019. He was born in Portland, OR to Clint and Susan Livengood and grew up in Morada, CA. Jason graduated from Tokay HS '98, later received a degree from Delta college. He loved football and played throughout his years in high school and college. He will be greatly missed for the love, joy, and laughter he brought to all who knew him.
Jason is survived by his loving mother, Susan; oldest brother, Andrew & his wife Erin; niece, Olivia; nephew, Drew; and his girlfriend, Brittany. He is preceded in death by his brother, Marcus; his father, Clint; grandparents; and cousin, Jerry.
There will be a memorial service in honor of this beautiful life at Faith Community Church in Acampo on Friday, Nov. 22nd @ 1pm.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2019