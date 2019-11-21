Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Faith Community Church in Acampo
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Livengood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason Alan Livengood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jason Alan Livengood Obituary
Jason A. Livengood was tragically taken from us too soon at the age of 39 on Oct. 21, 2019. He was born in Portland, OR to Clint and Susan Livengood and grew up in Morada, CA. Jason graduated from Tokay HS '98, later received a degree from Delta college. He loved football and played throughout his years in high school and college. He will be greatly missed for the love, joy, and laughter he brought to all who knew him.
Jason is survived by his loving mother, Susan; oldest brother, Andrew & his wife Erin; niece, Olivia; nephew, Drew; and his girlfriend, Brittany. He is preceded in death by his brother, Marcus; his father, Clint; grandparents; and cousin, Jerry.
There will be a memorial service in honor of this beautiful life at Faith Community Church in Acampo on Friday, Nov. 22nd @ 1pm.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jason's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -