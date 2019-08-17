|
Jason Ray Johnson of Lodi, California passed away from cancer at the age of 44. Jason was born in Houston, Texas to Ray and Sue Johnson. The family moved to Lodi, CA. in 1977 where Jason attended Century Assembly Church and school. Jason graduated high school at Lodi High in 1993. Jason enjoyed reading, learning, watching movies, building web pages and most of all spending quality time with family and friends.
Jason is survived by both parents; his only child and light of his life, Kyiah Johnson; older brother, Robby Hicks; younger sister, Jamie Johnson; brother-in-law, Brett Biebel; nieces, Abigail Biebel and Ella Grant; nephew, Jaden Biebel; and many family and friends.
Jason will be remembered as a loving father, son, brother, uncle and friend to all that knew him. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Jason's life Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 am Casa Bonita Funeral Home 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA 95204.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Aug. 17 to Aug. 24, 2019