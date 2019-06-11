Jason Scott Vitale, also affectionately known as Buck, passed away unexpectedly in the early morning hours of June 5, 2019. His loss has had a profound impact on those who loved him.

He was born on May 1, 1975 in Lodi to parents John and Vicki Vitale. The youngest of two boys, Jason spent his childhood playing football, baseball and basketball.

He attended Lodi High School and Sonoma State before eventually beginning his 14-year career with Dutra Group. He traveled around the country, often spending prolonged periods in various places from Alaska to New Jersey, working on projects to improve the infrastructure of our nation's waterways.

Jason loved the Los Angeles Rams, a good round of golf, the outdoors and spending time with family and friends. He was a gentle giant and one of the kindest souls we've ever known. His time on earth was far too short and we will miss his smile and infectious laugh the most.

He is preceded in death by his mother Vicki Vitale, his grandparents John and Jacqueline Vitale, and Paul and Norma Dragoo. He is survived by his father John Vitale, stepmother Maureen (Mo), brother Jeff Vitale and a long-lost brother, Jan Darcy, whom he just had the opportunity to meet last month. He is also survived by his three stepsisters, Laura Voss, Leah Cleary, Marlena Cleary (husband, Hai Pan), numerous Aunts, Uncles and cousins who loved him dearly.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 14 at Cherokee Memorial Park at 14165 N. Beckman Rd in Lodi. Reception to follow at the Elks Lodge, 19071 N. Lower Sacramento Rd.

Donations may be made in Jason's name to a local charity of your choice. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from June 11 to June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary