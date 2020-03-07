Home

Cherokee Memorial Park
14165 N. Beckman Rd
Lodi, CA 95240
Jean Ellen Geigle


1931 - 2020
Jean Ellen Geigle Obituary
Jean Ellen Geigle 88, entered into eternal life on March 3rd 2020. She was born September 4th 1931 in Plymouth Ca. Daughter of Ray Fisher and Opal Fisher Maas. Jean was a life long resident of San Joaquin county and  she was a member of English Oaks Seventh Day Adventist church. She worked at the telephone company and Lodi Memorial Hospital. Jean was predeceased by her loving husband of 58 years, William Geigle. She was predeceased by her sister Gladys Fisher Adams. 
She is survived by her brother Raymond Fisher. Jean is also survived by her four children, Thomas Geigle (Jeanne), Sandra Pahn (Jaak), John Geigle (Linda), Joan Heckenlaible (David).
She is survived by twelve grandchildren along with their spouses and fifteen great grandchildren. Jeans children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were her heart and joy.
Jean and her husband loved spending time with their family. They enjoyed traveling through the United States in their motor home. She loved knitting, gardening, baking, playing Rummikub and word games. Her love of God and family will be cherished forever. She will be missed and forever loved. A life well lived and a legacy of love, grace, dedication and forgiveness.
A funeral service is scheduled for 1 pm on March 10th at the Cherokee Memorial Park Evergreen Chapel,14165 N Beckman Rd Lodi Ca. viewing one hour before the service. 
The family would like to thank those that cared for her, Vitas Hospice and the staff at Vienna Skilled Nursing facility.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 7 to Mar. 13, 2020
