Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Lodi Memorial Cemetery Park
5750 Pine Street
Jean Larie (Keach) Lane


1931 - 2019
Jean Larie (Keach) Lane Obituary
Jean Lane, 88, of Lodi, passed away on August 16th, 2019, from cancer. She was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on June 16, 1931 to Clifford and Vivian Keach.
She attended schools in Hawaii, Oregon, Washington, Eureka & Arcata, CA, and was awarded valedictorian of her senior class at Arcata High. During the 50's and 60's, she held many positions as an office manager, secretary, and bookkeeper. Jean became a Korean War Navy wife, when she married Durwark K. Lane in 1950. She assisted her husband, D.K., in starting several family businesses. Then they moved their business, Aztec Foam Systems, to Lodi, CA in 1973.
Jean was a long time member of the Lodi Newcomers Club, where she was known for her creative costumes. She also enjoyed ballroom dancing at the Stockton Singles Club. She had a passion for gardening and party decorating.
Jean was preceded in death by her daughter, Melanie, in 1982; husband, DK, in 2001; son, Kevin, in 2005; and sister, Marilyn Milta, in May 2019. She is survived by daughter, Sandra Brengle (Paul); four grandsons, Chad Micheals, Kelsey Kirkpatrick, Dustin Lane (Christy), and Ryan Lane (Becky); and 9 great-grandchildren.
We would like to thank Balance Care Home and Hospice. There will be a graveside service at Lodi Memorial Cemetery Park, 5750 Pine Street, on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 11 a.m.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28, 2019
