|
|
Jean Marie Cooper passed away peacefully on August 25, surrounded by family. She was born on Oct. 3, 1925 in Corcoran, CA to Edwin and Pauline Arnold. Her sister, Ann Ellen Murphy, also preceded her in death. Jean graduated from Stockton High and College of the Pacific, where she was a member of Epsilon Lambda Sigma. She married the love of her life, Bill Cooper, in Carmel, CA and they enjoyed 61 years together before his passing in 2012.
Jean Marie began her career teaching home economics at Stockton High before becoming a social worker. She obtained her elementary teaching credential , which led to her dream job as a kindergarten teacher at Live Oak School in Lodi, where she taught for 20 years.
Jean and Bill traveled extensively and enjoyed their "labor of love" cabin at Tahoe. They opened their home to friends and family and always cherished their wine time. Jean kept her mind sharp by tackling many NY Times crosswords and keeping up with current news and events.
Jean loved spending time with her family, daughters Cathy (Jim) Clark and Chanda (Ozzie) Cabrera, grandchildren Taryn (Dave) Bacon, Kendall (Nicole) Clark, Michael, Alex and Christiana Cabrera, and great grandchildren Eli, Addisyn, Ariel, Liam, Killian and Elora Jean. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Margaret Cooper of Santa Maria and many nieces and nephews who adored her. Heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Taryn, Shawnee and Amanda.
A private celebration will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Heart Touch Project, Jean Marie Cooper Memorial Fund at www.HeartTouch.org or call 310-391-2558.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6, 2019