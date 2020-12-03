Jeanette "Jan" Kathleen Moore, a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and faithful servant of God, left this world unexpectedly on November 29, 2020 at the age of 79.

Jan graduated from LodI Union High School in 1959. And afterwards, from Delta College with her A.A. degree. Many years after graduating "lunch with classmates" was organized and she enjoyed catching up and visiting long time friends.

She worked for the California Asparagus Growers Association for 30 plus years, and then for San Joaquin County as a secretary for the WICHS (Women, Infant and Children Health Services).

Jan was an active community member, she belonged to BPW, Garden Club, and Women's Club. She was instrumental in the start of the California Asparagus Festival, San Joaquin County Women of Agriculture, was a 4-H leader, she sewed blankets for the Linus project, and the Mended Hearts community.

For many years Jan made an assortment of handmade "goodies" for family and friends at Christmas time. She made numerous quilts, lap robes, crocheted afgans, and could make anything using a needle and thread. She hosted countless birthday parties, graduations, anniversaries, and baby showers at her home.

Reading Harlequin romance novels and playing pinochle with family was a great pastime for her. Going on camping trips with friends and family to Bear River Reservoir, and traveling across the Good Ole' USA was one of her greatest pleasures.

Playing piano and singing in her church was a gift Jan provided each Sunday to her New Hope Community church family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Ruth Nies. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, George L. Moore; her brother, Larry (Lenore) Nies; daughters, K.K. (James Mac) Moore-McIntyre, Kelly (Tim) Greilich; granddaughter, Kassandra (Ryan) Yarborough; grandson, Kyle (Hannah) Greilich; granddaughter, Rebecca Greilich; grandson, Micheal Greilich; and many nieces and nephews.

Even though Jan was taken too soon she lived an extraordinary life surrounded by people who adored her. Visitation will be held Friday, December 4th from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Collins Family Funeral Home, 123 N School Street (downtown Lodi), and we invite you to join us on Saturday, December 5th at 10:00 a.m. as we celebrate this special person's life at Cherokee Memorial Park for a graveside service.

Collins Family Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.



