Jeanne Marie Phillips, a 4th generation Lodian born June 22, 1926, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2019. The daughter of Cecil Perrin and Helen Maley Perrin, Jeanne grew up on South School Street, attended St. Anne's School, and graduated from Lodi Union High School. She then attended Dominican College in San Rafael, CA. Jeanne loved spending summers at her family's mountain cabin along the American River, where she met her future husband, Donald Phillips, while he was on leave from serving as a Naval officer in World War 2. It was love at first sight and they married at St. Anne's Church in June of 1946.

Jeanne always wanted a big family. Her sons Peter, Michael, Bruno, Mickey and David were 19 years apart in age. She and Don became Catholic foster parents offering their home to several children over a 21 year period. Her love for children continued into the second half of her life as she was the primary force in creating the beloved Pumpkin Patch at Phillips Farms. For over 40 years Jeanne would become "The Good Witch" with red socks, creating stories and hosting thousands of school children during the month of October. She also managed the Phillips Farms Fruit stands, oversaw U-pick farm operations, and was a pioneer in starting the farmers market movement in the late 70's. She was a great cook and shared many of her recipes in her cook books. Jeanne's favorites were tamale pie and crab cioppino for the holidays. Her homemade dill pickles were legendary.

Jeanne loved the outdoors and helped teach her boys to downhill ski, fish for trout, and hike the Sierra mountains. She and Don were lucky to be able to travel the world together, and she especially loved the numerous family trips to Baja Mexico.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband Donald Phillips, son Richard "Mickey" Phillips, son Bruno Phillips, brother Donald Perrin, and brother Jerry Perrin. She is survived by sons Peter Phillips (Mary), Michael Phillips (Kristy), David Phillips (Corene), daughter in law Connie Phillips, 12 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren.

The Phillips Family would like to thank Jeanne's caregivers who were a true blessing. The family is forever grateful.

A memorial service will be held at Lodi Funeral home,725 S. Fairmont Ave., Lodi at 11 AM Thursday May 9th. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Jeanne's favorite school, One.Charter Elementary school for homeless children, 22 South Van Buren St., Stockton, CA. 95203 Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from May 8 to May 14, 2019