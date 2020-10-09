Jeanne was a wife, mother, proud grandmother, sister, business woman, community leader and friend. She was always willing to listen, provide counsel and help to her family, friends and community.

Jeanne was born in June 1939 in the Chicago suburbs and lived there until her parents, Verner and Dorothy Hansen, moved their family to Palo Alto, California when Jeanne was in elementary school.

In 1958, Jeanne was working as a switchboard operator at Underwriters Laboratories, attending San Jose State as a math major and met Paul one day when he tagged along with his cousin to help move one of Jeanne's friends. He would become her husband of 44 years.

Paul had purchased his first ready-mix mixer truck just prior to being drafted by the Army and Jeanne succeeded in keeping the truck working while Paul served. This blossomed into a job site concrete company, based in San Jose, and provided concrete to projects in California, Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico. As the business grew, Jeanne went one day to the Operating Engineers Union hall in need of a batch plant operator and when she was unable to find one, she left with her membership card. They had his and hers batch plants for many years. They moved to Acampo in 1979 and by 1982 opened Pearsons Concrete in Galt where she served as dispatcher, sales manager and chief operating officer until retirement in 2010. Many would just refer to her as 'the concrete lady".

She had three children, Wesley, Norman and Barbara. Jeanne was a very active parent at Hubbard Elementary School in San Jose. She served on the school site counsel, district advisory committees, Boy Scout organizing committee, and Girl Scout organizing committee. She was a Girl Scout leader, wife of a cub pack leader, organized after school movie events, weekly family swim nights at the high school pool and many other activities for the scout and school families.

Just prior to moving to Acampo, Paul had encouraged her to take her advocacy to the next level - the school board. Applying her considerable knowledge of school and child advocacy, Jeanne was elected to and served on the Oak View Elementary School District board for 29 years. A vocational education advocate, she served on the Galt High School Ag advisory committee since its beginning. She received an honorary Chapter Farmer degree for her work and support of the Galt FFA chapter. She managed the door and dinner ticket accounting for the Galt Ag Booster Steak and Oyster dinner for many years even after her children had graduated.

Among her loves were travel, the theater and baseball. She had vacationed in Alaska, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico. She enjoyed many many seasons of 'girls night out' at the Sacramento Community Theater Broadway Series and Sacramento Music Circus. Her love of baseball started early and lasted a lifetime. She recounted the many times her older brother (Chuck) would take her on the "L" train to a Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field where admission on Ladies day was a quarter. She was also a San Francisco Giants fan, unless they were playing the Cubs (and even then she might be found in a Cubs shirt and Giants hat!). In the last several years she became a regular in Arizona for Spring training and managed to attend games at 27 of the 30 major league baseball parks.

Jeanne lived an exciting life and was loved by many. She is preceded in death by husband, Paul and daughter, Barbara. Jeanne is survived by sons, Wes (wife Cathy) and Norman; grandchildren, Jessica, Nicholas, and Daniel; brother, Charles Hansen; and sister, Karen Ostrom.

