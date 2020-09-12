Jeanette Edith Sides was born February 15, 1923 to Charles and Ruth Jacinto in Lodi, CA. She passed away in Lodi on September 8, 2020 at the age of 97. Jeanette loved her family and friends and she was proud to say that she was a Lodian.

She is survived by her children, Thomas Johnson (Linda), Charlotte Thomas, and Jerry Johnson; grandchildren, Blake Johnson (Angela), and Mary Johnson; great-grandchildren, Jacilia Johnson, Ariana Johnson, Zeke Johnson, Ainsley Johnson and Nolan Johnson; and great-great-grandchildren, Tyson and Jaxson Kennedy. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her son, Wade Johnson.

Friends may visit Monday, September 14th from Noon until 4:00 p.m. and are invited to attend funeral services on Tuesday, September 15th at 10:00 a.m. at Collins Family Funeral Home, 123 N School St, downtown Lodi. Interment at Harmony Grove Cemetery will be private. Collins Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

