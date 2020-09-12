1/1
Jeannette Edith Sides
1923 - 2020
Jeanette Edith Sides was born February 15, 1923 to Charles and Ruth Jacinto in Lodi, CA. She passed away in Lodi on September 8, 2020 at the age of 97. Jeanette loved her family and friends and she was proud to say that she was a Lodian.
She is survived by her children, Thomas Johnson (Linda), Charlotte Thomas, and Jerry Johnson; grandchildren, Blake Johnson (Angela), and Mary Johnson; great-grandchildren, Jacilia Johnson, Ariana Johnson, Zeke Johnson, Ainsley Johnson and Nolan Johnson; and great-great-grandchildren, Tyson and Jaxson Kennedy. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her son, Wade Johnson.
Friends may visit Monday, September 14th from Noon until 4:00 p.m. and are invited to attend funeral services on Tuesday, September 15th at 10:00 a.m. at Collins Family Funeral Home, 123 N School St, downtown Lodi. Interment at Harmony Grove Cemetery will be private. Collins Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Sep. 12 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Collins Family Funeral Home
SEP
15
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Collins Family Funeral Home,
