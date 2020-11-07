Jeannette Lydia Kulp, 86, of Lodi was called into heaven on Nov. 4, 2020 while hospitalized at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial hospital.
She was born Jan. 25, 1934 in Oakland, California to Louis Paul and Lydia Marias Serpas.
On Sept. 2, 1952, Jeannette married her one and only love, Robert Kulp who preceded her in death on Nov. 12, 2003. Jeannette and Robert moved to Lodi in 1954 to start a family and begin their successful journey together with their entrepreneurship as chefs and business owners.
Jeannette and Robert were chefs and business co-owners of Jeannette's Restaurant in both Stockton on the Miracle Mile from 1976 to 1980 then relocated to Lodi in 1980 to The Tokay Bowl.
Jeannette loved to cook. Her hands were hardly still, as she poured her passion and talents into her amazing home-made recipes that were endless from entrees to desserts.
She was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church and supporter of St. Anne's School. She enjoyed spending time with her family at her family ranch in Rio Vista and her horses. Jeannette was an avid moviegoer. She relished in her weekly outings to the Lodi movie theatre with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gardening, sewing, puzzles and little projects around the house were some the things that she cherished throughout her days.
Jeannette is survived by her brother, Vincent Ferreira; four daughters, Cathy Kulp-Andrews (husband Chris), Linda Kulp, Lorie Kulp, Naomi Olivo; her granddaughter that she raised, Vickie Kulp Murphy; grandchildren, Jeremy Kulp, Frankie Lopez, Robert Castaneda, John R. Lowrey, Steven Freeman, Alisha Bonnet, Serafin Kulp, Samantha Olivo, Brian Olivo, Jessica Olivo, Christopher Olivo; and 22 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Jeannette was preceded in death by her parents and two grandchildren, Jason Castaneda in 1997, Victor Castaneda in 2019.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 11th from 4 pm – 8 pm with a Vigil Service at 7 pm at Collins Family Funeral Home, 123 N School Street, Lodi. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, November 12th at 10:30 a.m. at St Anne's Catholic Church with interment at Cherokee Memorial Park immediately following.
In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association
or St. Anne's Catholic Church.
Collins Family Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.