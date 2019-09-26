|
On September 3rd, 2019, in Chico, California, Jeanney Huiras was called to be with the Lord. She was a cancer survivor having battled non-hodgkins lymphoma twice in her life. She cherished each moment of life with her family and friends during many years of remission. Jeanney ultimately succumbed to the complications of her cancer treatment.
Jeanney was born on October 11th, 1940 to Frank and Mary Castillo in Pomona. She had many fond memories of growing up on a ranch down Woodbridge Road in Lodi. She graduated from Lodi High in 1958. She and William Huiras were married in 1961 and they had three children, William, Christopher, and Trista. She started her career working in a retirement home where she met some of her lifelong friends and later earned a degree in accounting from Humphreys University. She worked as an accountant for the San Joaquin County until her retirement.
During her retirement years, Cate, her granddaughter, was the center of her universe. Sewing an annual Halloween costume for Cate was a tradition. Jeanney was a skilled and artful seamstress and knitter, designing and constructing costumes and clothes for her family. Spending time with her family was her favorite pastime but she also loved to watch movies and tell stories. She shared memories of her friends from work, school and childhood right up to her final days.
Jeanney was a devout Christian with a strong faith in God and attended churches in Lodi and Chico.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mary Castillo, and her older brother, Marine Lt. Col. Frank G. Castillo. She is survived by son William Huiras and wife, Patricia, son Christopher Huiras and wife Debra, daughter Trista Huiras, and granddaughter, Cate; sister, Patricia Castillo and her spouse, David Guzman, and their daughter and her husband, Claire and Andrew Wieszczyk. She is also survived by ex-husband William Huiras; and sister-in-law, Barbara Kral Castillo and her children and grandchildren, Amy Friel and her four children, Jordan, Dakota, Ciera, and Niko, Cynthia Castillo, and Anthony Castillo and his wife Jessica, and their two children, Parker and Avery.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3, 2019