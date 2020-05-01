Jeff Baumbach will be remembered as a man who loved his family. Jeff was proud of his kids and the life he had made with his wife, Karen.
Jeff was born to Hank and Dixie Baumbach on January 16, 1963. Jeff grew up in Lodi with his family, went to local schools, and graduated from Lodi High School in 1981. During high school, he enjoyed playing football and having many get-togethers with friends. After high school, Jeff went to work as a firefighter for the forestry. He then became a paramedic and worked in the Lodi/Stockton area. In 1989, Jeff went back to school to earn his AA in Nursing, and later in 2010, he earned his Bachelors's Degree in Nursing. Jeff worked at various hospitals throughout his career. He started at St. Joseph's Hospital in Respiratory ICU. He then worked at Dameron Hospital for many years in the ICU and briefly in the Emergency Dept. After years of bedside nursing, Jeff started working as an RN case manager with Kaiser Hospital, and most recently was working as a Kaiser case manager at St. Joseph's Hospital. Jeff was a very knowledgeable Nurse and enjoyed his work. Looking back, we can see the commitment and compassion he had for patients and their families. Jeff also enjoyed the times he shared with his "work family" at St. Joseph's Hospital.
Jeff and Karen met in high school and started dating in 1981. During college they kept their long-distance relationship going and married on June 27, 1987. Jeff and Karen made their home in Lodi. They started a family in 1991 with the birth of their son, Jacob followed by Kaila, Joshua and Karli. With their family complete, they started on the adventure of raising kids. Jeff loved the family life and was active in Boy Scouts, helped with Girl Scout activities and was an active parent in the Lodi High Speech and Debate team.
Jeff also loved to travel with his family and enjoyed weekend getaways with Karen. We enjoyed trips to Lake Tahoe, Kauai, Disneyland, Disneyworld, and cruises to Alaska and the Bahamas, and many other great times that will be long remembered by his family. Jeff also enjoyed going to Giants baseball games, a trip to a casino, watching movies, and making puzzles.
Continuing on in life are Jeff's family members who will carry on his story. Jeff's wife, Karen and his children, Jacob (Mary Wong), Kaila (Tom Lohrke), Joshua (Nika Green), and Karli (Conner Wright). Jeff's parents, Hank and Dixie Baumbach. His siblings Kathy Barker, Julie Chesnutt (Brad), and Ken Baumbach. Jeff's in-law family Richard and Sharleen Leal, Mark Leal (Colette) and Stacy Sidey (Jim). Jeff also had many nieces and nephews in his life.
Jeff died on March 31, 2020, at the age of 57 due to complications of the Coronavirus. Jeff will be forever missed but will carry on in the hearts of all who loved him, as his love for us has forever made a difference in our lives.
In honor of Jeff's life, donations can be made to First Responders First at https://thriveglobal.com/categories/first-responders-first/, a charity that supports health care workers on the front lines with their physical and emotional needs during the Coronavirus outbreak. Due to current circumstances a Celebration of Jeff's life will be held at a later date.
Thank you to all of our family and friends for their love, friendship, and support during this difficult, life-changing time for our family.
Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from May 1 to May 7, 2020.