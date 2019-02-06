Jeffery Alonzo Huggins of Stockton, CA passed away peacefully in his sleep, at his home at the age of 55 on January 31, 2019. Jeff was born on November 6, 1963 in Stockton, CA to Raymond and Arlee Huggins. He was a High School Graduate, Class of 1982. Jeff was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, (IBEW) Local 595 for 25 years. Jeff was an avid golfer, and even though he was a top shelf hacker, he made two holes in one at Castle Oaks and Manteca Park Golf Courses. Jeff enjoyed going on rides on his Harley with his brother Greg and friends. Jeff is survived by his parents Raymond and Arlee Huggins of Lodi, CA, his brother Gregory Huggins (Vickie) of Lodi and his sister, Suzanne Huggins (Ronald Holton) of Lodi. Jeff was Uncle to Andrew, Holly, Briana, Shelby, Caden and Great Uncle to Ryan and Finn. Jeff is also survived by his Aunts and Uncles, Donald (Debby) Huggins, Ronald (Suzanne) Huggins, John (Susan) Sked and his cousins Mark (Terrie) Maxon, Elaina (Derek) Petersen, Bill (Aimee) Huggins, Kristin (Sal) Chavez. Jeff is preceded in death by his grandparents, one Aunt and Uncles. We will always carry you in our Hearts, Jeff.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30am Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park, 14165 N. Beckman Rd, Lodi, CA. Inurnment will be private by family. Please sign the online guestbook at www.cherokeememorial.com. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, 2019