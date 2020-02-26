Home

Jeffrey Darryll McInturff


1986 - 2020
Jeffrey Darryll McInturff Obituary
Jeffrey Darryll McInturff of Lockeford was born in Lodi on April 30, 1986. He passed away at the age of 33 on Sunday, February 23, 2020 after a battle with cancer.  
Jeffrey enjoyed camping, fishing, being outdoors, family time and hanging out with friends. He enjoyed watching a variety of television shows and sports, playing video games, and was an avid reader. Jeff had a huge heart and would do anything for his friends or family. Jeff also enjoyed joking with people just to make them smile. 
Jeffrey is survived by his parents, Colleen and James McInturff of Lockeford; brother, Curtis McInturff of Lodi; grandfather, Robert Buck of Ione; and grandmother, Elnora McInturff of Galt. Jeff is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Judy Buck; and grandfather, Les McInturff.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:00a.m. in the Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park located at 14165 N. Beckman Road, Lodi, CA 95240.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Mar. 3, 2020
