Jeffrey Savage Roberts, of Galt, CA, passed away on July 8, 2020, at 78 years old after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Jeff was born on September 23, 1941 in Providence, Rhode Island to John and Marjorie (Ratcliffe) Roberts. Jeff graduated from Lodi High School in 1959. After high school he attended one year of college at Sacramento State where he was a member of the Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity. After college, he began his lifetime career in sales/interior decorating. Jeff married DeeAnne Domich in 1963 and had three sons, Raymond, Kurt, and Colby. In 1980, Jeff married Gail Mueller and had one daughter, Darcy. Later in life, Jeff married Sandra Hamilton and gained one step-daughter and two step-sons. Jeff enjoyed many things, such as, playing baseball, horseback riding, cars, breakfast at the Velvet Grill & Creamery, watching the San Francisco Giants, spending time with friends, and vacationing in Santa Cruz. Growing up in Rhode Island, Jeff played baseball, where he excelled as a left-handed first baseman. Living in the country, Jeff owned horses and rode whenever he pleased. In his later years, Jeff resided at Galt Place Senior Apartments. Conveniently, his apartment was right above the Velvet Grill & Creamery, where he loved to eat breakfast and visit with the wonderful individuals who worked there. Many amazing friendships were made for Jeff at the Velvet. On weekends he loved taking drives and spending time with his buddy, Eddie. He never missed a Giants game whether it was on television, the radio, or in-person with his children and grandchildren.

Jeff is survived by his brother, David (Barb) Roberts; children, Raymond (Elaine) Roberts, Kurt Roberts, Colby (Tanya) Roberts, and Darcy Roberts; former wife but constant friend, DeeAnne Roberts-Jessup; grandchildren, Will and Sara Roberts; niece, Alexandra (Alex) Simpson; step children, Terry (Don) Wells-Brown, Bruce Wells, and Scott (Kari) Wells; and multiple step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Sandra (Hamilton) Roberts; parents, John and Marjorie Roberts; and brother, Dennis Roberts.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

