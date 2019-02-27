|
It is with great sadness that we announce that Jennifer Lee Kay joined our angels on February 16, 2019. Jennifer loved fiercely and cherished her family deeply. She also had amazing friends that she truly treasured. Jennifer found great joy in spending time with her daughter and nephew. Her death was unexpected and we hold in our hearts the loving memories of her time here with us. She is survived by her beautiful daughter Jazmyne, her mother Sissy, brother David, sisters Sarah, Jackie, Kathy, Kyley and several nieces and nephews. Jennifer was preceded in death by her father Jack Kay.
A Celebration of Life will be held on March 3rd 1:00-3:00 pm at Grace & Mercy 425 N. Sacramento st. Lodi. Donations can be directed to Grace & Mercy.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 27 to Mar. 7, 2019