Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Grace & Mercy
425 N. Sacramento
Lodi, CA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Kay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Lee Kay

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jennifer Lee Kay Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce that Jennifer Lee Kay joined our angels on February 16, 2019.  Jennifer loved fiercely and cherished her family deeply. She also had amazing friends that she truly treasured. Jennifer found great joy in spending time with her daughter and nephew. Her death was unexpected and we hold in our hearts the loving memories of her time here with us.  She is survived by her beautiful daughter Jazmyne, her mother Sissy, brother David, sisters Sarah, Jackie, Kathy, Kyley and several nieces and nephews. Jennifer was preceded in death by her father Jack Kay. 
A Celebration of Life will be held on March 3rd 1:00-3:00 pm at Grace & Mercy 425 N. Sacramento st. Lodi. Donations can be directed to Grace & Mercy.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 27 to Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.