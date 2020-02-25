Home

My beloved husband, Jerry, passed peacefully on February 19, 2020. A wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. TSgt USAF retired 21 years, boom operator, and electrician. He loved fishing, traveling, cruises, and building model airplanes. He was loved by all.
Survived by wife of 42 years, Shirley; children, Wendy, Craig, Kristi, and Rod; brothers, LeRoy and wife Bonnie, Alvin and Pauline; and numerous grand and great-grandchildren. He is preceeded in death by son, Mark.
A private service will be held at Lodi Funeral Home, and public viewing on February 26th from 10:00am to 5:00pm. A celebration of life to follow at a later date.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Mar. 2, 2020
