1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Jerry Lee Horst went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 17, 2019.

He was born on January 1, 1948 in Lodi, CA and died (at Stanford) after a long battle with cancer.

He grew up attending Lodi schools and graduated from Lodi High in 1966. Form there he went on to attend Delta College and Fresno State.

While in high school and college Jerry played football and was on the wrestling team.

He loved water skiing and actually purchased a boat before even buying a car to pull that boat. As the years went on, he played baseball on various teams, snow skied, golfed, and especially loved fishing. When available, he would go with any of his friends who asked.

He loved watching and going to basketball and hockey games, especially the Kings and Stockton Heat games. Above all this, his passion was for NHRA drag racing. He recorded every race and watched them over and over again. He went to all races in California over the last 15 years. His goal in retirement was to drag his wife to as many races in the United States as he could.

His very first job in high school was working at a "full service" gas station and as a draftsman at Super Mold (re-treading tires) in Lodi. After college, he went on to work at the San Joaquin County Assessor's Office. From there he moved into the water/waste-water industry as an electrical engineer and a national sales manager. He spent the next 42 years committed to this profession, eventually retiring in December 2018.

He met the love of his life, Debbie Thompson, and they were married in August of 1970 and lived their entire lives in Lodi. He and Debbie were especially involved with their church, and Jerry went with the high school group on mission trips to Mexico. The most important people in his life, besides his wife, were his two daughters and four grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his father, Fred Horst Jr., his mother, Maxine Horst, and his brother-in-law, Bruce Campora.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Horst; daughters Dionne (Marc) Detraz and Rebecca (Kenny) Mullen; grandchildren Lola Detraz (10), Teah Detraz (8), Olivia Mullen (4), and Noah Mullen (16 mos.); his sister, Cindi (Bruce) Campora, nephew, Chad Campora, and niece Gina Campora Bowen.

There will be a memorial service on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery in the Vineyard Chapel at 1:00pm with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to any of the following: First Baptist Church (FBC) 267 N. Mills Avenue, Lodi, CA. 95242, The Salvation Army Lodi Corps, P.O. Box 2027, Lodi, CA. 95241, Water for People, 100 East Tennessee Avenue, Denver, CO. 80209.