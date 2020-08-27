1/1
Jerry L. Faul
1952 - 2020
Jerry L. Faul, of Lodi, CA passed away on July 11, 2020 in Isleton, CA. Jerry was born on March 12, 1952 to Arlo and Delores Faul in Harvey, N.D.
Jerry loved the outdoors. You could always find him out on the Delta fishing. He enjoyed landscaping and painting. He will be missed by all that knew him.
Jerry is survived by his son, Jeff (Michelle), granddaughters, Katie and Kelly, and sister, DeAnn Robbins (Larry) all of Galt, as well as, two nieces and one nephew.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Arlo and Delores; and two brothers, Terry and Barry.
There will be a Celebration of Life to follow at a later time.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Aug. 27 to Sep. 2, 2020.
