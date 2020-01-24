|
Jerry Lee Shea, 71, of Galt, California, passed away on December 23, 2019, following a brief illness. Born January 8, 1948 in Lexington, Nebraska to Earl "Buddy" and Sylvia (Joines) Shea, Jerry was the second of eight children. He grew up in Oconto, Nebraska and attended Oconto Public Schools through high school, graduating from the University of Nebraska - Kearney. He married Jolene Hanna on January 21, 1978. After living and working in Arkansas and Kentucky, they moved to Northern California in 1985, were for the majority of his career he worked in the wine industry, retiring in 2014.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Jolene; children, Jodie Shea Holdeman (Christopher Smith) of Omaha, Nebraska, Brandon Shea of Lodi, California, and Brie Shea of the San Francisco Bay area, California; siblings, Robert Shea and special friend, Madonna McGovern of Alexandria, Virginia, Tom (Lois) Shea of Gothenburg, NE, Jim Shea of Holdrege, NE, Lisa (George) Hendricksen of Cozad, NE, Amy Oxford of Broken Bow, NE, Bill Shea of Fremont, NE, and Sally (Paul) Schumacher of Omaha, NE; grandchildren, Hannah, Hallie, Tyler, Trevor, Savannah, Madison, Paige, Hanna and Kaitlynn; great-grandchildren, Peyton & Preston; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister-in-law and two brothers-in-law.
There are no memorial services planned at this time, but a gathering of family and friends may be scheduled at a later date in Nebraska.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 24 to Jan. 30, 2020