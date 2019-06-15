Born in Oklahoma City, OK to Arthur and Grace Jones. Jerry passed away after a long fight with Alzheimer's. He was under the care of Hospice of San Joaquin at Oasis of Stockton at the time of his passing.

In 1951 he married the love of his life, Ona F. Weatherman. They resided in Lodi where together they lovingly raised their four children. Jerry worked many jobs in his adult life but his favorite was his used car dealership, Jerry's Auto Sales.

Jerry was an avid golfer. He enjoyed his time at Dry Creek Golf Course with many of his life long friends. He was an enthusiastic sports fan, from little league, where he coached his sons, to pro sports.

Jerry loved to travel with Ona. They took several cruises and spent time in Europe and Hawaii with friends and family.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ona Jones. His children, Kathleen Neal (Rodney), Robert Jones (Jean), Stanley Jones (Celesia), Cynthia Hodson (Jeff), 9 grandchildren and their spouses and 9 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Arthur and Grace Jones. His brother Bobby Jones, and twin sisters, Wanda Grose and Billye McGarrah, and several cherished In-Laws, Nieces and Nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held on June 21, 2019 at Lodi Community Church, 444 W Turner Rd, Lodi at 11am. Reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to or Hospice of San Joaquin in Jerry's Honor. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from June 15 to June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary