Jessica Lynne Vruwink-Mayer was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, September 20th 1984. She entered heaven's gates August 21, 2020. Being raised in a military family, Jessie moved all over the United States. At various times she lived in Ft. Rucker, Alabama; Lafayette, Louisiana; Milton, Florida; Sugarland, Texas; Ripon, California and Lodi, California. Jessie had a spirit that was gentle and contagious. She was known by many as "special Jess" because she was just that, so unique and special. Jessie was caring, friendly, funny, easy going and gentle natured. She loved interior, fashion and floral design. She was gifted in all of those areas but she excelled at floral design as a certified florist, a true talent. She had a way about her that was incredibly unique. Jessie would often see an unspoken need and then go out of her way to meet it. She would create and give away beautiful floral arrangements and give of her time and talents to brighten others lives. Jessie loved to read, play games and use her talents to show people love. She was an old soul, a strong woman and extremely passionate about her beliefs. She had the ability to make you feel loved just by being in her presence. Jessie met her loving husband Jason in 2005. They went boating a few times and later started dating. Together they created a beautiful life and their loving legacy lives on in their son Barrett. Jess was a loving and dedicated mother and wife. Her family was her world. She felt complete having Jason and Barrett to love and build a life with. She had the ability to make others feel happy, loved and valued. She was undoubtedly one of the most beautiful souls. Jessie was truly a gift.

Jessie was predeceased by her father, Michael Bennett Vruwink, whom she adored. She is survived by her husband, Jason; son, Barrett; her mother, Bonnie Vruwink; her brother, Jonathan Vruwink; sister in-law, Lauren Vruwink; nieces, Roslyn and Genevieve Vruwink; nephew, Vincent Vruwink and numerous extended family members.

There will be a service, Sunday August 30th, 12:00pm at Collins Family Funeral Home. 123 N. School St. Lodi, CA 95240. If attending, please bring a mask. After the service there is a private burial. An open reception is planned at Woodbridge Golf and Country Club, 3:30pm.

