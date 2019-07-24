Jesus De Santiago, 90, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019 in Lodi, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on June 1, 1929 to Maria Lina Cabral & Jose Maria De Santiago in Zacatecas, Mexico.

Jesus was a loving husband, father, grandpa, and great grandpa. He loved dancing, singing, and gardening. Jesus had his own ranch, on which he enjoyed every moment. His 90 years of life were filled with love, kindness, laughter and hard work.

Jesus is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Raquel C. De Santiago; his children, Maria Herrera of Galt, Dagoberto De Santiago and Alicia Muñeton of Zacatecas, M. Ester Perez and Jesus De Santiago of Woodbridge, Lidia De Santiago of Acampo, M. Lina De Santiago, Raquel Garcia and Leticia De Santiago of Lodi; 41 grandchildren and 49 great grandchildren.

Jesus is preceded in death by his two daughters, Silvia Duran & Elva Esparza; his parents; two sisters; and one brother.

Visitation will be held at Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and service at 6 p.m. The funeral will be on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery located at 14165 N Beckman Rd. in Lodi.

He will be missed but seen again!!! Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from July 24 to July 31, 2019