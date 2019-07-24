Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home
831 Industrial Way
Lodi, CA 95241
(209) 334-9613
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home
831 Industrial Way
Lodi, CA
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home
831 Industrial Way
Lodi, CA
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:30 PM
Cherokee Memorial Cemetery
14165 N Beckman Rd.
Lodi, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesus De Santiago
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesus De Santiago


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jesus De Santiago Obituary
Jesus De Santiago, 90, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019 in Lodi, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on June 1, 1929 to Maria Lina Cabral & Jose Maria De Santiago in Zacatecas, Mexico.
Jesus was a loving husband, father, grandpa, and great grandpa. He loved dancing, singing, and gardening. Jesus had his own ranch, on which he enjoyed every moment. His 90 years of life were filled with love, kindness, laughter and hard work.
Jesus is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Raquel C. De Santiago; his children, Maria Herrera of Galt, Dagoberto De Santiago and Alicia Muñeton of Zacatecas, M. Ester Perez and Jesus De Santiago of Woodbridge, Lidia De Santiago of Acampo, M. Lina De Santiago, Raquel Garcia and Leticia De Santiago of Lodi; 41 grandchildren and 49 great grandchildren.
Jesus is preceded in death by his two daughters, Silvia Duran & Elva Esparza; his parents; two sisters; and one brother.
Visitation will be held at Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and service at 6 p.m. The funeral will be on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery located at 14165 N Beckman Rd. in Lodi.
He will be missed but seen again!!!
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from July 24 to July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now