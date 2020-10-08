Jewell Curtis passed away October 2, 2020 at the age of 95. She was born in Okemah, Oklahoma to Jess and Laura Sizemore. She grew up on a farm with 5 brothers and 4 sisters. Jewell met her husband, John Curtis, in high school and they married in 1942. John was drafted into the army and she spent the next two years living with her sister. He sent her "code" letters to let her know how he was and where he was. He was able to spend a few days with her when their oldest son, John was born and then he went back to Europe. He came home in December 1945 when their son was almost two years old. She watched Dad walk up the steps and almost ran out in her slip but her sister stopped her.

John and Jewell moved to California in 1946 and spent most of those years in Lodi except for a short stint in Reno, Nevada. They had two more children, Carolyn and Jerry.

Jewell worked for Valley Industries in Lodi approximately 20 years until she retired at the age of 65. It was hard work but her strength was evident. She never complained.

John passed away in 1999 and Jewell continued living alone until she moved into Arbor Senior Living in 2011. Before she moved she cooked lunch every day for her two working sons. All of us much appreciated her food especially her fried chicken. At Arbor, she met many wonderful friends. She loved the bingo games and the activities there and participated in crafts and happy hour fun times.

Jewell was predeceased by her parents; her husband, John; her 5 brothers and 3 sisters; her son-in-law, James Estrada; and her brother-in-law, Dennis Curtis. She is survived by her 3 children, John Curtis and his wife Lorena of Lodi, Jerry Curtis and his fiancé, Kelly and her daughter, Paige, of Lodi, and Carolyn Estrada of Stockton. She is also survived by her sister, Pauline Beene, of Tranquillity, California; her sister-in-law, Bonnie Curtis of Lodi; 7 grandchildren, 10 great -grandchildren, and 11 great-great grandchildren.

Jewell will be greatly missed. Her gracious and attentive personality lives on in her children and grandchildren. Every evening she spoke on the phone with all 3 of her children "just checking on you" and "what were you doing" was always the greeting. All of us loved her dearly and will miss those calls forever.

The family would like to thank all the heroes who work at Arbor Senior Living for their kindness and help during Jewell's time there.

Burial will be private at the San Joaquin National Valley Cemetery in Gustine, California. She will be laid to rest with her husband, John.



