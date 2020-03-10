|
|
Jim passed away at the age of 69 after a long illness. Jim was born in Lodi in 1950. He was a resident of Galt most of his life with about 4 years in Lodi. He was an avid motorcycle rider from his school years when vacation winter break was a ride to Jackson to see the sunshine only to freeze in the return to the foggy valley. Jim had recently graduated from the hot-rod Kawasaki to add a Ural side car unit that allows passengers, people and Golden Retrievers a more comfortable ride.
Jim attended Galt schools and later earned an AA degree in business and fire science from San Joaquin Delta college.
Jim was a volunteer fire fighter just out of high school and was later hired as a firefighter/Mechanic by Galt Fire Protection District. Jim became one of the first EMT2s in this county. Jim worked up to the office of Fire Chief.
Beside the Fire Department community events: Open houses, Christmas Parade and the annual Easter Egg Hunts, Jim also assisted the student reading program at Greer Middle School. An animal lover, Jim volunteered at the Sacramento Animal Shelter and Golden Retriever rescue with Homeward Bound.
Jim is survived by his wife of 37 years, Debbie; brother, Dale; nephew, Fred Templeton; nieces, Stephanie Hendricks, Valerie Hileman, Kali Lanigan and Shelby Crow. Jim was a favorite with our grandkids who gave him the nickname of "Big Goober".
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Homeward Bound, 7495 Natomas Road, Elvrta, CA 95626.
Our family wants to thank the health care professionals at Kaiser foundation who extended great effort to fight this aggressive disease and decrease Jim's pain.
Jim is missed by all. Rest in peace Big Goober.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 16, 2020