Jimmie Lee Bowling
1932-2020
Jimmie passed away on August 12, 2020. Jimmie was born in Oklahoma on October 29, 1932, moved to CA in 1947 and resided in Lodi for the last 32 years. Jimmie was a loving wife to John "JB" Bowling for 72 years. She was also a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
 Jimmie is survived by her son, Carl Bowling (Lorene); her grandchildren, Myke Bowling (Jill), Jennifer Verdon (Mikey), Raymond Downs (LT), Kelly King, Jason Maxwell (Shauna), Sean Maxwell (Renee), Wendy Reynolds (Rob); 20 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild.
 Jimmie enjoyed spending time with her family, selling Home Interiors and working at the cannery. She was a faithful member to her church and a wonderful friend to all she knew.
 Jimmie will be laid to rest at a private ceremony at Cherokee Memorial on August 19, 2020.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2020.
