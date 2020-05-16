On May 8, 2020 Jimmy G. Kardassakis (AKA - Kard) passed into the arms of the Lord. Jimmy was born July 6, 1924 at home in San Francisco and maintained that home until his illness. He enjoyed commuting between San Francisco and Lodi for many years.

After high school Jimmy and two of his brothers joined the Army - Air Force in World War II. After the war ended Jimmy attended college and then went to work for Regal Pale Beer for 30 years.

Jimmy enjoyed many things; swimming, golf, traveling, dancing, gardening, the Greek festivals, family, the Niners and the Giants.

Jimmy was one of six siblings, and is survived by his wife of 18 1/2 years, Amelia (Kukla); his stepchildren; one sister and her six children.

Jimmy had a heart of gold for his family and friends.

Interment will be at the Greek Cemetery in Colma, CA and will be limited unfortunately.

To my "Honey Bear", may you rest in peace, which you richly deserve and thank you for loving me. - "Kukla"

