Joan passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019. She was was born in San Francisco, CA on August 9, 1932 to parents, Harold and Claire Nelson. She was a twin to brother, William Nelson. Joan and her family moved to Lodi in the mid-1940s where she attended Lodi High. After graduating High School she joined the United States Air Force where she met and married her husband. After leaving the Air Force, Joan went to the University of San Francisco and became a teacher. She taught at Needham School and Lodi Middle School until she retired. She loved music, reading and quilting.
Joan is survived by her two daughters, Judith Weddle-Chism and Candy Moody; her twin brother and sister-in-law, William and Norma Nelson; 4 grandchildren, Shane Sayler, Casey Sayler, Thomas Moody, and Kelly Moody; and 7 great-grandchildren, Ember Moody, Jett Moody, Chance Moody, Angie Moody, Tuff Moody, Kaylee and Alyssa Mataga-Sayler.
By her choice, there will be no services. Please, in-lieu of flowers, donate to the American Diabetes Association. Interment will be private.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Oct. 4 to Oct. 11, 2019